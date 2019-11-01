Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ celebrates 25 years of being a holiday hit

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: Mariah Carey (C) and dancers Anthony Burrell (L) and Bryan Tanaka perform during the opening show of Mariah Carey: All I Want For Christmas Is You at Beacon Theatre on December 5, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Mariah Carey)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Halloween’s over, so it’s time to get ready for Christmas, according to legendary singer Mariah Carey.

The Christmas diva made the announcement on Instagram this morning because it is also the 25th anniversary of her hit holiday song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The video that has received over one million views since she first posted it, shows MiMi, as she’s lovingly called in her in bed at 11:59 p.m. wearing her Halloween outfit, but as soon as her phone flips to midnight, we hear the first few notes from her hit as she receives a call from none other than Mr. Christmas — Santa Claus himself.

And then poof! Just like that Carey is shown in her Christmas pajamas as she tells Santa, “It’s time!”

On the anniversary of the famously popular song, Carey also announced that the old favorite was getting a new music video this year.

Carey said, “Kicking off the festivities with a brand new video cut for All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage) ❄🎄 hope you like it!!!”

On Friday, Legacy Recordings released Carey’s “Merry Christmas 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition,” which includes the original album, along with a disc featuring previously unreleased live tracks from her 1994 St. John The Divine Benefit Concert.