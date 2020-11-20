Magic Mike Live to return in March 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is good news for Las Vegas entertainment. ”Magic Mike Live” is set to reopen in March.

It is going to be a new show, in a new venue. It debuts at the Sahara.

8 News Now spoke to David Terry, who is one of the performers. He said there are a lot of new elements, some inspired by the show in London and Berlin.

”The team with Magic Mike Live, Channing and the production team have been really adamant about creating just an entirely new show that kind of goes above and beyond what it was, kind of reinventing the show to still be creative,” said Terry.

The guys sing and dance. There is comedy and acrobatics. So, there is a lot to prep in the next few months.

The first show is March 26th. Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10.

You can catch our full interview with David Terry in the video above.