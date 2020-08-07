Love Island begins taping at The Cromwell; show airs August 24 on CBS

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s Love Island, but from Sin City! The dating show that is a guilty pleasure for so many is coming back to TV — but this time, with a Vegas twist.

The Cromwell Hotel is closed, The Cromwell Casino is closed, but The Cromwell Love Island is open.

The popular CBS reality show is already shooting its second season, sequestered in the Cromwell Love Island bubble. You can actually see part of the set from The Strip.

The all-new cast and crew are the only guests at the hotel.

It’s the same Love Island, just not from the usual tropical island.

The show kicks off with a two-hour premier on August 24 on CBS.