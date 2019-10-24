‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ to film four shows in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, hosts of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest announced that they will be heading to Las Vegas. “Live” will televise four shows from the Paris Theatre at Paris Las Vegas. The shows will air Nov. 18-21.
“Live’s” telecasts from the Paris Theatre will showcase all things Las Vegas, including the exciting entertainment and night life, the countless activities and adventures available to visitors and Sin City’s renowned food scene.
The show is working with Caesars Entertainment and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) for the remote broadcasts.
