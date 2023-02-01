LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get cozy, love birds! With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, love is in the air and it is officially rom-com season. With so many choices for cute date night movies, it can be tough to pick which one to pop on while you snuggle with your boo.

8 News Now has assembled a list of our favorite romantic comedies to help you make that decision.

Some descriptions are from IMDB.

THE PRINCESS BRIDE (1987) – PG

While home sick in bed, a young boy’s grandfather reads him the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate (Cary Elwes) who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love (Robin Wright).

WHEN HARRY MET SALLY… (1989) – R

Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) have known each other for years, and are very good friends, but they fear sex would ruin the friendship.

8 News Now Reporter Joshua Peguero said “When Harry Met Sally” has always been his favorite.

“Seeing how two people who seemingly hated each other managed to forge a deep love is inspiring,” said Peguero. “The audience is clued in to how they are destined to be together, but as you go through the narrative, it takes the characters towards the end to feel that way.”

SLEEPLESS IN SEATTLE (1993) – PG

A recently widowed man’s son (Ross Malinger) calls a radio talk-show in an attempt to find his father (Tom Hanks) a partner.

LOVE JONES (1997) – R

Darius Lovehall (Larenz Tate) is a young black poet in Chicago who starts dating Nina Mosley (Nia Long), a beautiful and talented photographer. While trying to figure out if they’ve got a “love thing” or are just “kicking it,” they hang out with their friend, talking about love and sex. Then Nina tests the strength of Darius’ feelings and sets a chain of romantic complications into motion.

“I think it accurately displays the ups and downs of trying to have a realistic adult relationship while navigating your career/dreams!” 8 News Now Reporter Candese Charles said about “Love Jones.”

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998) – PG-13

Robbie (Adam Sandler), a singer, and Julia (Drew Barrymore), a waitress, are both engaged, but to the wrong people. Fortune intervenes to help them discover each other.

10 THINGS I HATE ABOUT YOU (1999) – PG-13

A pretty, popular teenager (Larisa Oleynik) can’t go out on a date until her ill-tempered older sister (Julia Stiles) does.

“First of all, Heath Ledger,” Digital Producer Ana Gutierrez said on why she loves the movie. “I loved the movie because I was able to identify with Kat so easily when I was a teenager, and the jokes and funny moments were the best. Also, Heath Ledger.”

NOTTING HILL (1999) – PG-13

The life of a simple bookshop owner (Hugh Grant) changes when he meets the most famous film star in the world (Julia Roberts).

BUT I’M A CHEERLEADER (2000) – R

A naive teenager (Natasha Lyonne) is sent to rehab camp when her straitlaced parents and friends suspect her of being a lesbian.

THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001) – PG-13

Mary Fiore (Jennifer Lopez) is San Francisco’s most successful supplier of romance and glamor. She knows all the tricks. She knows all the rules. But then she breaks the most important rule of all: she falls in love with the groom (Matthew McConaughey).

MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING (2002) – PG

A young Greek woman (Nia Vardalos) falls in love with a non-Greek (John Corbett) and struggles to get her family to accept him while she comes to terms with her heritage and cultural identity.

Evening Anchor Brian Loftis loves this 2002 classic.

“It tells the story of a unique couple and their unexpected romance with humor, interesting characters, and heart,” Loftis lamented. “And, it sums up what it’s like to be from a big family. I have about 50 cousins, myself.”

HOW TO LOSE A GUY IN 10 DAYS (2003) – PG-13

Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) is an advertising executive and ladies’ man who, to win a big campaign, bets that he can make a woman, played by Kate Hudson, fall in love with him in 10 days.

50 FIRST DATES (2004) – PG-13

Henry Roth (Adam Sandler) is a man afraid of commitment until he meets the beautiful Lucy (Drew Barrymore). They hit it off and Henry think he’s finally found the girl of his dreams until discovering she has short-term memory loss and forgets him the next day.

13 GOING ON 30 (2004) – PG-13

A girl (Christa B. Allen) makes a wish on her thirteenth birthday, and wakes up the next day as a thirty-year-old woman (Jennifer Garner).

THE NOTEBOOK (2004) – PG-13

A poor yet passionate young man (Ryan Gosling) falls in love with a rich young woman (Rachel McAdams), giving her a sense of freedom, but they are soon separated because of their social differences.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE (2005) – PG

Sparks fly when spirited Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) meets single, rich, and proud Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen). But Mr. Darcy reluctantly finds himself falling in love with a woman beneath his class. Can each overcome their own pride and prejudice?

THE PROPOSAL (2009) – PG-13

A pushy boss, played by Sandra Bullock, forces her young assistant (Ryan Reynolds) to marry her in order to keep her visa status in the U.S. and avoid deportation to Canada.

“I think ‘The Proposal’ was the first rom-com I ever watched, and I loved it immediately,” said Digital Producer Stephanie Overton, “I was a fan of Ryan Reynolds (and still am to this day), but the person who really stole the show for me was Betty White! Hilarious!”

VALENTINE’S DAY (2010) – PG-13

Intertwining couples and singles in Los Angeles break-up and make-up based on the pressures and expectations of Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day features a star-studded cast including Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, Patrick Dempsey, and more.

LA LA LAND (2016) – PG-13

While navigating their careers in Los Angeles, a pianist (Ryan Gosling) and an actress (Emma Stone) fall in love while attempting to reconcile their aspirations for the future.

LOVE, SIMON (2018) – PG-13

Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends and all of his classmates: he’s gay. When that secret is threatened, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity.

BROS (2022) – R

Two men (Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane) with commitment problems attempt a relationship.