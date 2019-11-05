Life-size Pac-Man maze to pop up in cities in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today is a day of rejoicing for old school arcade game lovers! There will soon be two more life-sized Pac-Man games built popping up in cities in the U.S. Adults will be able to run around and act like a kid again once the human-size version of the mazes opens in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Orlando, Florida.

Tickets go on sale next week for a human-sized Pac-Man maze coming to Houston PAC-MAN FEVER: Houstonians looking to re-live the 80's will have the chance come March when a human-sized Pac-Man maze comes to Houston. https://chrn.cl/36lrLdD (Immersive Gaming Event Company) Posted by Chron.com from the Houston Chronicle on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Immersive Gaming Event Company is hosting the nostalgia-filled maze featuring Pac-Man, and those colorful ghosts will be set up like an escape room. During the pop-up event, much like the original game, visitors will work to collect fruit to win points while dodging those the haunting ghosts.

Attendees will also work to complete a coded puzzle, which will eventually land them at the top of the leaderboard or crown them as the winner.

According to the Orlando Sentinel newspaper, much like the video game, maze-goers will only get three lives, so only three chances to complete the maze. After contestants are finished, video game enthusiasts will get to continue living out their gaming dreams in an 80s-themed “Pixel Room” which will feature arcade games and other activities.