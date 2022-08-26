LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life Is Beautiful has announced its full schedule weeks ahead of the three-day music festival taking place Sept. 16 through 18.

The festival will feature performances from artists including Arctic Monkeys, Cage The Elephant, Jack Harlow, and Clinton Kane.

Fans can access the Life Is Beautiful app to create a personalized schedule for the festival.

“This year’s schedule is a fun one and offers fans the chance to see all their favorites on the lineup while also discovering some of today’s emerging artists,” said Head of Music & Programming Craig Asher Nyman. “Between the four stages and all the ancillary musical programming, fans are going to have three action-packed days of music and entertainment.”

There will also be food offerings, artistic works, and standup comedy sets. Tickets for the festival start at $180 for one-day passes and $380 for three-day passes.

Tickets for this year’s festival, which first took place in Las Vegas in 2013, had initially sold out in 45 minutes.