Life is Beautiful releases daily lineups; pre-register for single-day tickets now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life is Beautiful released its daily lineups Wednesday, a month after three-day tickets went on sale for the festival.
Those interested in attending can now pre-register for single-day tickets.
Pre-registration closes on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m., according to a post from the festival’s Twitter account.
Billie Eilish, Green Day and Tame Impala will headline this year’s event.
The three-day tickets, which went on sale March 12, sold out in record time. The festival is scheduled for Sept. 17-19 in downtown Las Vegas.