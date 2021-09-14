Life is Beautiful coming to downtown Las Vegas with COVID rules in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Life is Beautiful takes over downtown Las Vegas this weekend.

If you are going, there are some important COVID-19 rules you need to know about ahead of time.

Attendees will have to show proof of the COVID vaccine or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the festival.

If you choose to go with a negative test, you can start getting tested today. But be aware: at-home COVID test results will not be accepted.

If you’ve been vaccinated, you can upload your info to the CLEAR app, just like folks did for the Raiders Game on Monday night.