Levar Burton up next on ‘Jeopardy!’ as permanent host decision nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This week producers of the “Jeopardy!” quiz show could announce the permanent replacement for the late host, Alex Trebek.

New shows start taping next month.

Tonight, Levar Burton takes over guest hosting duties.

The “Reading Rainbow” and “Star Trek” star says he was nervous to take the spot behind the podium.

“Was I nervous? I was more than nervous. I was absolutely petrified,” Burton said. “I don’t know if that feeling ever went away.

You can catch Burton tonight through Friday at 7 p.m. on Channel 8.