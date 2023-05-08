LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will have a chance to visit a “Boogie Wonderland” at the end of October as music legends Earth, Wind & Fire come to The Venetian Theater for nine shows.

Photo provided by KF Publicity

Fans don’t need “Reasons” to enjoy the nine-time Grammy award winners as they return to Vegas for a nine-show limited engagement starting one month after the twenty-first night of “September.”

Shows available are:

Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Tickets to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are available for pre-sale beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10:00 a.m. and for the general public on Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m, and will be sold on the Ticketmaster website. Tickets start at $59.