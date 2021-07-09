Las Vegas prepares for massive entertainment weekend on tap, tourists and performers share excitement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Las Vegas prepares for a big entertainment weekend, 8 News Now was able to sit down with Garth Brooks before his Saturday night show at Allegiant Stadium.

Tourists and locals alike said it’s easy to see Las Vegas is back in business.

“I’m glad it’s back,” visitor Orenthal Peck said of the city’s rebound. “About time.”

“Just excited to get back to normal,” Jeremy, who was also visiting town added.

Performers are taking the stage; casinos are at full capacity and sports arenas are loaded with live fans.

However, we wouldn’t be the entertainment capital of the world without a jam-packed weekend to celebrate our city’s return.

“We’re getting shows back, concerts,” tourist Greg Anastasides said. “I miss concerts; so does everyone else.”

Big names like Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Chelsea Handler will make their mark, as the Las Vegas Aces and Big3 Basketball League tip off.

UFC 264 is also all the rage, as Conor McGregor faces Dustin Piorier.

Garth Brooks also kicks off his stadium tour Saturday. 8 News Now spoke with the country superstar about his performance at Allegiant Stadium.

“Standing down there,” Brooks said of the venue. “There’s not a bad seat in the house.”

Brooks also shared his love for our local community.

“The greatest thing about Vegas, is everybody talks about the lights and all that stuff,” the artist explained. “The greatest thing about Vegas are the people.”

Therefore, for anyone heading out on the town from here at home of seeing the Strip for the first time, there’s no shortage of fun to make any adventure spectacular.

“I’m pretty stoked about everything,” Jeremy, who visited Las Vegas concluded.

You can watch the entire one-on-one interview with Garth Brooks below: