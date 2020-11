LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the many things Southern Nevada is famous around the world for is being the home of a top secret military base.

Area 51 has been known internationally for decades. Now, it will be the subject of a new theater production that will air on NPR Radio.

Donato Cabrera, music director of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, joined 8 News Now to talk about the production, “Theater on the Air: Live From Area 51.”

It will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. on KNPR.org, 88.9 FM.