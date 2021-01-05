Las Vegan Brayden Smith reflects on time with Alex Trebek as win streak continues on ‘Jeopardy!’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is some more good news to share about the young “Jeopardy!” contestant from Las Vegas.
Brayden Smith, a UNLV graduate, earned his 5th win in a row Monday night. His total cash winnings is now up to $115,798.
Brayden reflected on being a part of Alex Trebek’s last episodes in an interview with the quiz show.
“To be around Alex, who you know has been sort of a mainstay in my life. To finally be on stage with somebody that I’ve seen five nights a week, every week for over a decade was really a dream come true,” Brayden said in an interview posted on the show’s Twitter account Monday.
“Just in these last few months, I think back on it all the time, and really savor each moment that I got to have with him… just talking to him, person-to-person, was really great,” Brayden added.
The final episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will finish airing this week.
You can catch Brayden’s sixth appearance on the game show Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. on 8 News Now.