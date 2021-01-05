Las Vegan Brayden Smith reflects on time with Alex Trebek as win streak continues on ‘Jeopardy!’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is some more good news to share about the young “Jeopardy!” contestant from Las Vegas.

Brayden Smith, a UNLV graduate, earned his 5th win in a row Monday night. His total cash winnings is now up to $115,798.

Brayden reflected on being a part of Alex Trebek’s last episodes in an interview with the quiz show.

“To be around Alex, who you know has been sort of a mainstay in my life. To finally be on stage with somebody that I’ve seen five nights a week, every week for over a decade was really a dream come true,” Brayden said in an interview posted on the show’s Twitter account Monday.

Our current champ reflects on his time with Alex. Tune in today to watch Brayden Smith try for his 5th win in a row. pic.twitter.com/rWSY9df6XE — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) January 4, 2021

“Just in these last few months, I think back on it all the time, and really savor each moment that I got to have with him… just talking to him, person-to-person, was really great,” Brayden added.

The final episodes hosted by Alex Trebek will finish airing this week.

You can catch Brayden’s sixth appearance on the game show Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. on 8 News Now.