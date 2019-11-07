Lady Gaga takes to Instagram to announce canceled show at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s bad news for Lady Gaga fans in Vegas. Little Monsters with tickets to Wednesday night’s show at Park MGM will not to get to experience their favorite singer, as Gaga had to cancel.

Lady Gaga took to Instagram Wednesday night to announce she has a sinus infection and bronchitis. The entertainer went on to say she felt very sick and too weak to perform.

With her deepest regrets, @ladygaga announces the cancelation of tonight's performance at Park MGM because she is suffering from a sinus infection and bronchitis. She plans to return to the stage for her scheduled show on Friday, Nov. 8. pic.twitter.com/YNLRKzfUVg — Park MGM (@parkmgm) November 7, 2019

She apologized for the cancellation and promised to to make it up to her fans. She plans to return to the stage for her scheduled show on Friday.