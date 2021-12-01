Keith Urban returning to Caesars in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Country music superstar Keith Urban is returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

He announced three new performance dates for Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The shows will be May 27, 28, and 29, 2022. Each performance will begin at 8 p.m.

Photo: Andy Snyder

Tickets for performances go on sale Friday, December 10 at 7 a.m. PST. Tickets will be available through ticketmaster.

Urban is a four-time GRAMMY Award winner, and has also won 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.