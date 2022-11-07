LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — four-time Grammy-winning country singer Keith Urban is launching a new Las Vegas residency next year.

The residency will launch on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. There are additional shows planned in June and July.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. His fan club will have access to a pre-sale option,

Urban had a successful run of shows over the past three years at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The residency at Zappos is completely new and designed for that theater.