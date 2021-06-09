‘Kardashian Kloset’ to debut first boutique at Resorts World Las Vegas

FILE – Corey Gamble, from left, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 6, 2019. Their reality series “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” will end the series with their 20th season. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World Las Vegas announced Wednesday it will be home to the first and only pop-up shop of the Kardashian-Jenner e-commerce retail resale site, Kardashian Kloset.

The boutique at Resorts World will feature one-of-a-kind items from the family’s personal closets that are not available online.

It will open when the resort opens on June 24, and will offer pieces from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick.

Resorts World says the items for sale are hand selected by the family and will be filled weekly. Fans will be able to shop recognizable pieces such as the Roberto Cavalli evening gown worn by Kris Jenner at her famous Christmas party and Kylie Jenner’s rare tie dye embroidered Hermès Birkin x Jay Ahr.

“With the city fully open and thriving, coupled with the rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar resale business, Las Vegas was the obvious choice to open our first and only Kardashian Kloset pop-up boutique in the world,” said Cici Bussey, co-owner of Kardashian Kloset with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

This boutique will join others at The District, which spans 70,000 square feet at the new Las Vegas Strip property.

“In addition to the pop-up boutique, Resorts World Las Vegas and the Kardashian-Jenner family are exploring additional partnership opportunities throughout the property. Additional details to be announced in the coming months,” the resort noted in a news release.