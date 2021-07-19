Journey to return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for special performance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legendary rock band, Journey, will return to Las Vegas this year for a one-night-only, special symphony performance!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group will perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

A presale for Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, and Live Nation customers will run from Wednesday, July 21 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, July 22 at 10 p.m. PT.