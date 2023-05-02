LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Want to see the Jonas Brothers in Las Vegas? Luckily you won’t need to wait until the “Year 3000”!

The Jonas Brothers will make their way back to Las Vegas with a stop on THE TOUR in September. THE TOUR will be a massive 35-date stadium and arena run, where the band will perform songs from each of their 5 albums.

The band was previously in Las Vegas for The Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM for a limited run of shows in June 2022, November 2022, and February 2023.

The Jo Bros will stop in Las Vegas on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Ticket sales are expected to be “Burnin’ Up” so the best chance for fans to score some will be through the Verified Fan presale. Fans can register until Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. through this list.

Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to start buying tickets on Tuesday, May 9. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general public sale on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m.