Jonas Brothers’ 2021 tour kicks off in Las Vegas with two shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Popular trio Jonas Brothers will be back on the road this summer and are kicking off their new tour in Las Vegas.

Following their 2019 “Happiness Begins” tour, the brothers are guaranteeing happiness is back and that fans are going to remember it with their 2021 “Remember This” tour.

Country music superstar Kelsea Ballerini will be joining the Jonas Brothers out on the road this summer.

The 44-date tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off in Las Vegas, on August 20 and 21 at Park MGM’s Park Theater, and wrap up in Los Angeles on October 27.

Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget 😎 Can't wait to see you guys again on the #RememberThisTour!!https://t.co/CjvOnTOi4I pic.twitter.com/pICa2HkkNH — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 19, 2021

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, May 27, at 10 a.m. local time at JonasBrothers.com/Tour.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. local time until Wednesday, May 26 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit Citientertainment.com.