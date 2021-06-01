Joan Jett, Lynyrd Skynyrd team up for Laughlin show; WAR show scheduled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Lynyrd Skynyrd will join forces for a Laughlin Events Center show on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Also just announced, WAR will play the Edgewater Casino Resort in Laughlin on Saturday, Aug. 28.

“As we continue to announce more iconic performers to our fantastic lineup in Laughlin, we couldn’t be more excited to see the excitement of our residents and visitors who have been looking forward to this comeback of entertainment,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager of Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort Sean Hammond.

Joan Jett has had eight platinum and gold albums and nine Top 40 singles, including the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.”

Tickets for Joan Jett and Lynyrd Skynyrd start at $55 and are available at www.LaughlinEventCenter.com. The Laughlin Event Center is an 11,600-seat outdoor concert venue.

WAR, a Grammy award-winning American funk band that hit the music scene in 1969, rocks on today with current band members Lonnie Jordan, Stuart Ziff, Scott Martin, Stanley Behrens, Sal Rodriguez, Rene Camacho, Marcos Reyes. With over 50 million albums sold and hits including “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” “Low Rider,” and “Spill the Wine,” the group continues to tour over 150 dates a year.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4. True Rewards Players Club members will have exclusive access to purchase presale tickets from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, June 3. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at www.Edgewater-Casino.com. The E Center will open its doors starting at 5:30 p.m.

The shows add to Laughlin Event Center’s and E Center’s lineup of recently announced entertainment, including: