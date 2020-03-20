Jewel to perform “Live from San Quarantine Concert” benefiting Las Vegas charity

NAPA, CA – NOVEMBER 02: Singer Jewel performs on Day 3 of Live In The Vineyard at Peju Winery on November 2, 2019 in Rutherford, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the better part of the past two decades, Jewel’s “Never Broken” program within the Inspiring Children Foundation has helped at risk youth at Lorenzi Park and online. It focuses on their physical, emotional and mental health.

Recently, Jewel had to cancel her nonprofit’s fundraiser, which helps account for about 80% of the budget for the foundation. Now, Jewel is starting a campaign to get 5,000 people to donate $1 a day for a year, to account for the deficit.

To promote the new campaign, Jewel is doing a “Live From San Quarantine” concert online Saturday at 5 p.m. She is hosting it on her Facebook and Instagram. You can enjoy her concert on those pages, and also join her campaign by CLICKING HERE.