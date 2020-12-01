Jeopardy! releases schedule for Alex Trebek’s last episodes

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Jeopardy!” has released a new upcoming schedule for Alex Trebek’s last original episodes.

In memory of the beloved Jeopardy! host who died on Nov. 8 after battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, the show will air 10 of his best episodes the weeks of Dec. 21 and Dec. 28.

The quiz show will air the last week of original Alex Trebek episodes the week of Jan. 4, 2021. Trebek, who had been the host of the popular show since 1984, continued hosting the game show up until his death.

Ken Jennings, the show’s “Greatest of All Time,” will be the first guest host on Jeopardy! The first episodes with Jennings will air the week of Jan. 11.

The schedule is as follows: