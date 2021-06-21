Jason Aldean to perform at Park MGM in December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music star Jason Aldean will return to Las Vegas at the end of this year!
The three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” and ACM Artist of the Decade will have a three-night engagement, called “Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021,” at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 9, 10 and 11.
The shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.
Tickets start at $69, plus fees, and go on sale to the general public Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.
Pre-sale information:
- “Aldean Army” fan club presale: Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 24 at 10 p.m. PT
- Citi cardmembers presale: Tuesday, June 22 at 12 p.m. PT through Thursday, June 24 at 10 p.m. PT
- Live Nation and National Finals Rodeo (NFR) pre-sale: Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 24 at 10 p.m. PT
- M life Rewards loyalty members presale: Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT