Jason Aldean to perform at Park MGM in December

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music star Jason Aldean will return to Las Vegas at the end of this year!

The three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” and ACM Artist of the Decade will have a three-night engagement, called “Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021,” at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 9, 10 and 11.

The shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $69, plus fees, and go on sale to the general public Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

Pre-sale information: