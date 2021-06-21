Jason Aldean to perform at Park MGM in December

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Kelly Frey (The Publicity Lab)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music star Jason Aldean will return to Las Vegas at the end of this year!

The three-time ACM “Entertainer of the Year” and ACM Artist of the Decade will have a three-night engagement, called “Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021,” at Park Theater at Park MGM on December 9, 10 and 11.

The shows are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $69, plus fees, and go on sale to the general public Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com

Pre-sale information:

  • “Aldean Army” fan club presale: Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 24 at 10 p.m. PT
  • Citi cardmembers presale: Tuesday, June 22 at 12 p.m. PT through Thursday, June 24 at 10 p.m. PT
  • Live Nation and National Finals Rodeo (NFR) pre-sale: Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, June 24 at 10 p.m. PT
  • M life Rewards loyalty members presale: Thursday, June 24 at 10 a.m. PT to 10 p.m. PT

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories