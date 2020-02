(CNN) — Coming to a stage near you — Janet Jackson! The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer is embarking on a new North American tour this summer.

Jackson’s “Black Diamond” World Tour kicks off in Miami on June 24. From there she will visit major venues across the US.

The performances will feature music from her upcoming album of the same name and her 12 previous multi-platinum records. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

European dates will be announced at a later date.