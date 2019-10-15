James Holzhauer attends global trade show to help launch new G2E ‘Jeopardy!’ slots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Jeopardy!” champ James Holzhauer was back in the spotlight at the Global Gaming Expo Tuesday. Holzhauer, who was lovingly named Jeopardy James during his amazing 32-game winning streak on the show, was at the IGT booth promoting the new “Jeopardy!” slots.

He also played speed rounds of “Jeopardy!,” three questions at a time with G2E attendees. But the winners didn’t get a chunk of the $2.4 million Holzhauer won during his time on “Jeopardy!”; but they did get bragging rights.

Everyone who tried the machine were also able to take a photo with Holzhauer.

G2E was the global trade show debut for “Jeopardy!” slots from IGT. Housed in both the CrystalDual + Stepper cabinet or the towering MegaTower™ Universal cabinet that stands 11-feet tall, the games capture the most iconic elements of the gamed TV game show. Both games include Single, Double, and Final “Jeopardy!” bonus experiences, and the popular Jeopardy board, including Daily Doubles.

The three-reel mechanical reel slot game leverages IGT’s player-favorite Triple Double Diamond base game. The games feature voiceover clips from legendary TV announcer Johnny Gilbert.