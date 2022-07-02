LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Adele said she stands by her decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency nearly six months after her shows were set to open.

The singer spoke with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs about the Caesars Palace production and her performances this week in the United Kingdom.

Adele announced the “Weekends with Adele” residency was postponed a day before it was supposed to start due to COVID-related production delays. The shows were scheduled to run on weekends from Jan. 21 through April.

Adele performs on stage as American Express presents BST Hyde Park in Hyde Park on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele)

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated, and I was frightened about letting them down,” Adele said in the radio interview.

The 34-year-old was reportedly “a shell of a person” months after the postponement, according to The Sun.

“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision,” she said. “You can’t buy me, you can’t buy me for nothing. I’m not going to do a show because I have to, or people will be let down or because we’re going to lose loads of money.”

Adele’s website doesn’t have any information about new dates for her Las Vegas residency. The residency’s dates remain on the website.

“It was horrible and the reaction was brutal, brutal, and I was a shell of a person for a ­couple of months,” Adele said in the interview, according to The Sun. “I just had to wait it out and grieve it, grieve the shows, and get over the guilt — it was brutal.”

TMZ reported in May that Adele was planning to move her residency to Planet Hollywood.