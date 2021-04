LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fans are speculating: Is Beyoncé hinting at a Las Vegas residency in her latest Instagram posts? They show the singer, songwriter, actress and fashion designer in a beautiful ivory suit, taking a stroll down the Strip with husband Jay-Z.

To be clear, she did not disclose her reason for visiting Vegas.

For now, the Vegas Beyhive can only hope a residency is a possibility in the future.

You can check out the series on her Instagram here.