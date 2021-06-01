Insomniac’s ‘Lost in Dreams’ festival coming to Las Vegas Sept. 4-5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first “Lost in Dreams” outdoor music festival will be at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Sept. 4-5, Insomniac announced on Tuesday.

The festival is “dedicated to the beloved dance music genres of future bass, melodic dubstep and pop/electronic music,” which includes vocal-driven dance music.

The festival will occupy three “dreamlike” stages during the two-day festival.

Lost In Dreams “will take attendees on a journey through their wildest dreams, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy,” Insomniac said.

The three-stage event will feature an all-star lineup of producers across the genres.

The regular on sale for GA and VIP festival tickets will begin Friday, June 4 at 12 p.m. PT at lostindreamsfestival.com.

Since the launch of Lost In Dreams in February, the label has propelled a variety of acts into the spotlight. With five releases already under the Lost In Dreams umbrella, including collaborations with Kaivon, Crystal Skies, Haywyre, Highlnd, and Danny Olson, Lost In Dreams is becoming a home for both rising talent and established acts.