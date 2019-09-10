Hello, Ms. Monopoly! In Monopoly’s new game women make more money than men

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Move over Mr. Monopoly — it’s Ms. Monopoly’s time to shine! Hasbro’s new game, Ms. Monopoly, is just like the classic board game Monopoly, but there are a few twists.

According to CNN, the new game celebrating women’s empowerment marks the first time in Monopoly history when a new mascot will be featured on the cover of the game.

Also, in Ms. Monopoly, female players will get more money.

Unlike the classic game, women will collect 240 Monopoly bucks when they pass “go,” while male players will collect the usual $200.

According to Hasbro, the company’s idea was to create the first-ever game where women make more money than men.

In a statement to CNN, Hasbro said, it’s “a fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men,” the company said in a statement. “But don’t worry, if men play their cards right, they can make more money too.”

Another new twist has players investing in inventions created by women instead of buying property.

But don’t worry, the game isn’t changing too much. Mainstays such as jail, luxury taxes, and chance cards are still included.