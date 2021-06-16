iHeartRadio announces lineup for music festival, to be held Sept 17-18 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another music festival is returning to Las Vegas!

The iHeartRadio Festival, now in its 11th year, announced its lineup Wednesday morning that includes big names across multiple genres.

The two-day music festival will feature Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Khalid, Florida Georgia Line, Weezer and many more.

It will be held for two nights, September 17 and 18, at T-Mobile Arena. Performances from artists including Olivia Rodrigo, All Time Low and DaBaby will perform at the festival’s “Daytime Stage” on Saturday at AREA15.

Tickets for the festival at T-Mobile Arena go on sale June 25 at 11 a.m. Ticket information for the daytime event will be announced soon.

Click HERE for the full lineup and ticket information.