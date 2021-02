FILE – In this April 30, 2011 file photo, Larry Flynt speaks in Los Angeles, Calif. Flynt is offering “up to $10 million” to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. He lays out the offer in a full-page ad in the Sunday edition of The Washington Post. (AP Photo/Katy Winn, file)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Larry Flynt, the founder of Hustler, has died at the age of 78, according to TMZ.

The entertainment news source says family sources told them the porn mogul died from heart failure in Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

Flynt drew fame and controversy for championing the First Amendment in the 70s while running his adult entertainment empire.