How streaming, diversity, #MeToo shaped TV decade of change

This combination photo shows, clockwise from top left, Netflix headquarters in Los Gatos, Calif., Claire Foy and Matt Smith in a scene from “The Crown,” Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb Mclaughlin in a scene from “Stranger Things,” and Uzo Aduba, left, and Samira Wiley appear in a scene from “Orange is the New Black.” It took less than a decade for leader Netflix to skyrocket from about 12 million U.S. subscribers at the decade’s start to 60 million this year and 158 million worldwide. (AP Photo, top left, and Netflix via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Game of Thrones” was both an unprecedented achievement and old-school role model in the TV decade that’s rolling its final credits.

Installments of the elaborately produced hit were doled out one at a time by an established outlet, premium cable channel HBO. That was standard TV operating procedure until, suddenly, it wasn’t. The new era arrived in 2013 when a full season’s worth of “House of Cards” popped up amid Netflix’s on-demand movies and old TV shows.

The drama’s unexpected home appeared simply to be an option to the 500-channel universe born in the 1990s. But “House of Cards” foreshadowed a streaming gold rush and volume of programming dubbed Peak TV in 2015 — and with no drop in altitude in sight.

The result: Nothing is the same, whether it’s how much television we consume; how and where we do it; who gets to make it, and the level of respect given the creatively emboldened small screen. We don’t just watch TV, we binge it until we’re bleary-eyed if not sated. We still change channels with a remote control, but more often we’re logging in to watch shows on our phones or other devices and on our schedules, not network-dictated appointment TV.

