‘Hello, Peter…’ New Spider-Man trailer features return of Doctor Octopus

(WTAJ) — After months of rumors, speculation and fan theories, Marvel finally gave fans a look at Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and if you’re keeping up with Disney+, it also dives into the Multiverse that was introduced in Loki.

Basically, time is not linear. It branches out into alternate timelines and creates parallel universes.

Alfred Molina leaked earlier this year that he was on set to reprise his role of Doctor Otto “Octopus” Octavious from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2, despite Doc Ock having sacrificed himself in that movie.

With little details about the film, it’s assumed that when he did that, a second timeline branched out where he DIDN’T sacrifice himself and Spider-Man was able to stop him, leading to this version of the Doctor wanting revenge against all versions of Spider-Man.

While not seen in the trailer, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have both been spotted on set, wearing Spider-Man suits, leaving fans to believe they will cross the Mutliverse and all unite to defeat the Sinister Six.

In the trailer, you’ll see a pumpkin bomb being used, but you only get to hear the familiar laugh of the Green Goblin. Jamie Foxx has also confirmed his return to the world of Spider-Man as Electro, bringing life to at least three of the Sinister Six.

While details are extremely limited, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to expect to see Mysterio return from Spider-Man: Far From Home as well as the return of Vulture, played by Micheal Keaton in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Fans and officials with Marvel have been very quiet and it’s unknown if Sandman will return, but with Kraven the Hunter expected to have a stand-alone film in 2023, the Sinister Six seems all but confirmed.

After trying to recruit Doctor Strange to help the world forget that they know Peter Parker is Spider-Man, timelines get tampered with and it looks as though the doors to the multiverse have been broken down and are now wide open.

Doctor Strange in the Multi-Verse of madness is slated to dive deeper into this mishap in 2022. With such a short time frame between movies, there’s a great chance Marvel filmed most of the film while filming Spider-Man: No Way Home.