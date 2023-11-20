LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Garth Brooks will perform at least 18 more times at Caesars Palace in 2024 according to a Monday news release.

In a news release from Live Nation Monday, it was announced that the country music superstar would be adding 18 dates to his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2024.

“My experience working with the family and crew at Caesars and the audiences of the residency has been next level. I couldn’t have picked a better place to play or better people to play for,” said Garth Brooks via Live Nation news release.

The show received attention for being a “phone-free experience.” According to ticket broker Ticketmaster, the artist’s “Plus ONE” Las Vegas residency is meant to be a “phone-free experience.” Concert attendees are required to lock their phones in secured Yondr cases. These cases will be unlocked after the event.

In May, Brooks said that he wanted to separate his Colosseum residency from his time at the Wynn Las Vegas by spotlighting a full band, or as he called it, “the muscle.” That is a different concept than the one featured in the artist’s previous Wynn engagement.

“The one thing that was missing in the Wynn show was the muscle,” said Brooks. “It’s like a real expensive car. You can get as quiet as you want and as smooth as you want. You step on that gas. It’s gonna get loud, and it’s gonna get hectic.”

Tickets for the added engagements go on sale to the general public starting on Nov. 27 at 10:00 a.m. They are available via Ticketmaster.