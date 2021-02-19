Hamilton to return to The Smith Center in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s good news and bad news for those who love taking in shows at The Smith Center.

The good news: the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” will be returning to the stage.

The bad news: it will not be coming back until 2022.

Kelly Leahy, Director of Communications for The Smith Center for the Performing Arts confirmed the news with 8 News Now Friday night.

The show canceled performances across the country last year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no word on exact dates for shows, yet.

