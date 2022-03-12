LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tense moments for model, and media personality, Hailey Bieber this week after she revealed on her Instagram page that she was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.

Bieber, who is also the wife of singer Justin Bieber, said she has since “recovered completely” and is at home.

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Hailey Baldwin Bieber is seen on March 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

On Thursday morning, Bieber said she was having breakfast with her husband when she began experiencing “stroke-like symptoms.” She was then transported to the hospital where doctors discovered she had experienced a “very small blood clot” to her brain that resulted in a “small lack of oxygen.”

Bieber said her body naturally passed the blood clot within a matter of hours and that she has since fully recovered.

(Hailey Bieber/Instagram)

Bieber went on to thank the healthcare staff and fans for their support through the ordeal.

No other details have been released.

CBS News also contributed to this article.