LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tense moments for model, and media personality, Hailey Bieber this week after she revealed on her Instagram page that she was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.
Bieber, who is also the wife of singer Justin Bieber, said she has since “recovered completely” and is at home.
On Thursday morning, Bieber said she was having breakfast with her husband when she began experiencing “stroke-like symptoms.” She was then transported to the hospital where doctors discovered she had experienced a “very small blood clot” to her brain that resulted in a “small lack of oxygen.”
Bieber said her body naturally passed the blood clot within a matter of hours and that she has since fully recovered.
Bieber went on to thank the healthcare staff and fans for their support through the ordeal.
No other details have been released.
CBS News also contributed to this article.