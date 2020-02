LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s bad news for Gwen Stefani’s fans in Las Vegas. The pop star announced she is cancelling her show Friday night at the Zappos Theater.

In a tweet, Stefani said she is “under the weather and unable to perform.” She also noted she is doing everything she can to rest up for her shows from February 8-22.

So sorry to announce that I am under the weather and unable to perform this Friday at @ZapposTheater. Doing everything I can to rest and be at my best for the other upcoming shows from the 8th to the 22nd. — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 6, 2020

Stefani’s residence at Zappos Theater began in 2018 and wraps up later this year in May.