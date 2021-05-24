Gwen Stefani announces new show dates for residency at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multi-Platinum recording artist Gwen Stefani announced Monday eight new show dates for her headlining residency at Planet Hollywood.

The shows, part of “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” at Zappos Theater, will be held October 22 through November 6, 2021.

The residency celebrates the star’s illustrious musical career with fan-favorite hits, including “Hollaback Girl,” “The Sweet Escape” and “What You Waiting For?”.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 26 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. PT through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, May 28 at 10 p.m. PT.

General ticket prices begin at $40, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/gwen or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office.

All shows begin at 9 p.m. For more information on the show, visit gwenstefani.com.

The eight new performances going on sale are:

Oct. 2021: 22, 23, 27, 29, 30

Nov. 2021: 3, 5, 6