FILE – Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The hard rock band has booked two dates at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 11 and 12. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hard rock fans, get ready! Guns n’ Roses announced it will be coming to a stage near you in Las Vegas on Aug. 27.

The venue is yet to be determined, but they say it’s coming soon.

Ticket pre-sales for members of the band’s Nightrain fan club, as well as sales for the general public, have not started yet for the Vegas show.

To snag your ticket, click here.

8 News Now will keep you updated on the band’s choice of venue.