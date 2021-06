LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 21: Singer Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during the opening night of the band’s second residency, “Guns N’ Roses – An Evening of Destruction. No Trickery!” on May 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Welcome (back) to the jungle! Guns N’ Roses will play at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this year.

The iconic hard rock band will perform at the venue on Friday, August 27.

The band is the most recent big-name entertainment announcing its return to Las Vegas as the city continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning June 12 at 12 p.m. local time.

