Go With the Flos: Weekend family adventure at Las Vegas Natural History Museum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There is a hidden gem located north of Downtown Las Vegas, full of animatronic dinosaurs, fossils, aquariums, games and more. In this edition of Go With the Flos, Tedd and Harlow took us on a fun tour!

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum (LVNHM) takes you around the world and into the past. Some exhibits are changed quarterly, so you can expect NEW displays you haven’t seen on the regular.

The museum is open daily with a wonderful gift shop to bring souvenirs back home. Visit their website for details.