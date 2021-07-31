Go With The Flos: Top 5 things at Omega Mart inside AREA15

“Go With The Flos” is a segment produced by 8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo and his daughter, Harlow.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Tedd and Harlow Florendo have the perfect indoor activity for you to check out during what’s expected to be a stormy weekend.

In this week’s edition of “Go With The Flos,” Tedd and Harlow take a tour of Meow Wolf’s “Omega Mart” inside AREA15. It’s a one-of-a-kind supermarket that will help you discover secret portals, play and explore among unexpected landscapes and so much more.

The interactive exhibit is open to all ages and will take you hours to explore. There are discounted tickets for Nevada residents, Tedd says.

For information on Omega Mart, click HERE.

“Go With The Flos” is a segment produced by 8 News Now Chief Meteorologist Tedd Florendo and his daughter, Harlow. Click HERE to see their YouTube page.