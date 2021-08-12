Go With The Flos: 5 cool things to do at Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s nearly 30 degrees cooler and only 45 to 50 minutes away from Las Vegas, the answer, Lee Canyon ski resort.

The resort does not close after the winter season, but opens to the public, providing a wilderness oasis to escape the Las Vegas heat.

Its high elevation, vast trees, summer activities, restaurants, and almost endless hiking trails make it an ideal spot to go solo or with the entire family for a day of fun.

You may even catch a glimpse of wild horses while hiking or enjoying scenic chairlift rides. For those visiting Las Vegas, remember that this hidden mountain gem is less than an hour away from the Las Vegas Strip.

Please visit LeeCanyonLV.com for more information.