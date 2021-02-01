Garth Brooks reschedules upcoming concert at Allegiant Stadium for second time

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music singer Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second time.

The concert, originally set to open the Raiders’ new home in 2020, was rescheduled for Saturday, February 27, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been moved to a later date and is now scheduled for Saturday, July 10, 2021.

All tickets will be honored, Allegiant Stadium stated in a press release Monday.

During the sale, Garth sold over 65,000 tickets in 75 minutes.