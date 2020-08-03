Fyre Festival merchandise now available through auction

(CNN) — You can now buy merchandise from the 2017 Fyre Festival fraud in the Bahamas. The U.S. Marshals are auctioning hats, shirts, wristbands and other branded items like these from the festival.

Proceeds will go to victims of Billy McFarland’s $26 million scam.

Some items like hats are selling for 20 times the original price.

McFarland sold tickets for thousands of dollars to the supposedly luxurious event in the Bahamas. He got social media influencers to pitch it and promised bands like Migos and Blink-182.

Instead, ticketholders found an underdeveloped island with poorly constructed tents and skimpy food options.

McFarland is serving six years in prison for the Fyre Festival fraud.

While he was out on bail, he committed another sham ticket scheme. He pleaded guilty to separate charges for that.