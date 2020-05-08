Friday is the 50th anniversary of the release of ‘Let it Be’ by The Beatles

(CNN) — Friday marks 50 years since The Beatles released their final studio album “Let it Be.” The album was released just one month after the band broke up.

The title track went on to become one of the British group’s most iconic songs. The song reached number one in the U.S. Hot 100 Billboard chart.

“Let it Be” is also the title of a documentary starring John, Paul, George, and Ringo. The film documents the album’s rehearsal and recording sessions.

The Beatles won an Academy Award and a Grammy for the film’s original score.

Other classic songs in the album include “Across the Universe”, “Get Back”, and “The Long and Winding Road.” Fun fact: the album was recorded before 1969’s “Abbey Road,” but still went on to be The Beatles final release.