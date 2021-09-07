Foo Fighters to play Las Vegas for 2 shows in early December at Park MGM

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Foo Fighters will play the Park Theater at Park MGM for two shows in early December.

The shows are scheduled Thursday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 4, fresh off the band’s scheduled October induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

With hits including, “This Is A Call,” “Everlong,” “Monkey Wrench,” “My Hero,” “Learn To Fly,” “All My Life,” “Times Like These,” “Best Of You,” “The Pretender,” “Walk,” “These Days,” “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” and more, the band hasn’t played Las Vegas since December of 2019.

Tickets start at $99.50 plus fees, and go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Pre-sales to fan club members begin today at noon through 10 p.m. Thursday. More pre-sales through Citi Entertainment and M Life Rewards are also starting early. See those sites for details.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place: