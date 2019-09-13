Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in prison

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison. Huffman also received a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year supervised release, federal court Judge Indira Talwani said Friday in Boston.

Before announcing the sentencing, Talwani said Huffman knew what she did was wrong, saying, “She knew it was a fraud it was not an impulsive act.” “Trying to be a good mother doesn’t excuse this.”

Felicity Huffman broke down before the judge in Boston and at one point read from a paper, saying, “I am sorry to you.”

She went on to apologize to her daughters and her husband, actor William H. Macy.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman told the judge. “At the end of the day, I had a choice to make. I could have said ‘no.’”

Huffman must report to the Bureau of Prisons in six weeks.